In fight against vaccination critics, G25 turns to animated videos

G25 member Tan Sri Dr Yahya Awang said that he was concerned by the emergence of diphtheria cases in Malaysia last year. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — As anti-vaccination voices grow in Malaysia, a group of retired civil servants is hoping to counter the spread of misinformation with the help of animated videos.

On Monday, G25 will release a couple of animated videos in Bahasa Malaysia that it believes will directly address the fears of those sceptical about inoculations and so curb the spread of harmful diseases.

The two videos are titled: ‘Apakah itu Vaksin?’ (What is vaccine), and ‘Adakah vaksin itu haram dan sebabkan autisma?’ (Is vaccine haram and causes autism).

“We have always been concerned by social issues, and one of the things recently is the resurgence of diphtheria cases in the country. In the past we thought this has been wiped out,” G25 member Tan Sri Dr Yahya Awang told Malay Mail Online in an interview.

The videos will be released on YouTube today, with the links made available on G25’s official website.

Dr Yahya, a veteran in the government medical service who was also one of the founders of the National Heart Institute, said that he was concerned by the emergence of diphtheria cases in Malaysia last year.

Several medical professionals attributed the rise of diphtheria cases on parents who refuse to vaccinate their children for various reasons, encouraged by anti-vaccination campaigners.

“We were informed that there were doubts on whether vaccine is halal and that it might cause autism. There is a hadith that says when in doubt of something, do not do it,” he said.

“So in order address these doubts, we made these videos to stress that vaccine is indeed halal and does not cause autism,” he added.

The G25 group then held discussions with the Health Ministry to find out what was needed and how they could help.

The animated videos were the outcome of the discussions. Dr Yahya said G25 worked on the videos for over a year, and is part of their efforts to help the Health Ministry in raising awareness of benefits of vaccinations.

Dr Yahya said that the anti-vaccination voices in Malaysia are still at the “early stages” in terms of their influence but it is all the more important to address their doubts and fears at this early stage.

“The fact that we have seen a rise in diphtheria cases if definitely the cause for concern here,” he added.

The videos address the issues of vaccine being halal and its link to autism extensively, and Dr Yahya said religious leaders must also take responsibility to dispel the myths about vaccination.

“It is very easy to create doubts in the mind of the people. So religious leaders must also speak up,” he said.

He said that fears regarding vaccination should not be isolated mainly to Muslims as a community, as concerns about autism has also created doubts among other communities regarding vaccination.

“It is important that we play our role in such a sensitive issue,” he said.

Last year, the Health Ministry recorded five deaths due to diphtheria.