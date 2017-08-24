In Felda unit probe, MACC seeks overseas interview over London hotel buy

The MACC is investigating the Felda unit in charge of non-farming activities over its purchases of two four-star hotels between 2013 and 2015. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will need to travel abroad to continue its investigations into a London hotel purchase by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Its deputy chief commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki said the investigating team would not be able to complete investigations without recording statements from witnesses outside Malaysia, adding that the process would take time due to red tape.

“We have to go there. It will involve mutual legal assistance. We just cannot jump to the other country and investigate.

“We have to apply to our Attorney-General here, and our A-G will communicate with the A-G there, so this will take some time,” Azam was quoted by The Star Online as telling reporters after an MACC event in Putrajaya today.

However, he indicated that investigators may be able to complete their probe into another FIC hotel purchase in Kuching, Sarawak soon and forward the results to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to decide whether or not there were grounds for prosecution.

The MACC is investigating the Felda unit in charge of non-farming activities over its purchases of two four-star hotels between 2013 and 2015 that were allegedly bought above market prices.