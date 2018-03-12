In Facebook post, Pahang race organiser says proper safety measures in place

The car said to have been driven by the event volunteer that crashed into four runners on Sunday morning. — Picture courtesy of PDRMKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The organiser of a race in Pahang, where a car ploughed into four of its runners, said they had ensured proper safety measures.

In the same Facebook posting, they pleaded with eye witnesses to come forward with information of the incident.

“There seem to be false rumours that the accident has happened due to the carelessness of an internal party.

“The organiser’s internal team operated merely in the carnival area and by the race routes, water stations and maintained professionalism and dedication at all times of this event.

"If you happen to witness the incident, please do send us an email at customercare@dustymonkeys.com.my," the post read.

The company behind the “Run Out Pahang Marathon 2018” said it has always kept the safety of its runners as the top priority.

Meanwhile, The Star quoted Kuantan police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Noor Yusof Ali as saying that a 28-year-old driver lost control of her car while trying to help several participants in the marathon, who were running outside the designated area near Masjid Al-Imam Ash-Shafie in the 8.25am incident.

The senior policeman said police are looking for eye witnesses to aid in their investigation and will be taking statements from the victims, driver and organisers.

He also said sports associations, district government departments, non-governmental organisations and event organisers will be meeting to discuss measures to prevent such mishaps from recurring.

The injured runners were identified as Ahmad Fakhri Sulaiman, 31, Chua Yennie, 21, Nurul Huda Ahmad Razali, 31, and Haslinda Othman, 41.

Ahmad Fakhri suffered injuries to his head and left leg; Chua had injuries to her face and head; Nurul Huda, a lecturer at the Universiti Tenaga Nasional campus in Muadzam Shah, was reported to have broken her right leg; and Haslinda suffered injuries to her head, legs, and left arm.

The race was reportedly organised by a Kuantan-based company that has been running similar events for the past five years.

The Star also reported that the run was approved by the Malaysian Sports Commissioner’s Office and Kuantan Municipal Council.