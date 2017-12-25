In early raid, five ‘Mat Rempit’ arrested in Taiping

'Mat Rempit' or illegal motorcycle racers are known for reckless and dangerous driving. — Bernama picIPOH, Dec 25 — The police have arrested five suspected “Mat Rempit,” or illegal motorcycle racers, for reckless and dangerous driving in an early morning raid today.

The five, aged between 15 and 22 years old, were nabbed after police caught them performing wild road stunts at around 3.10am along Jalan Kamunting-Taiping.

The arrests were made during a special Ops Samseng Jalanan/Rempit which involved officers from Bukit Aman, the Perak police contingent, and the Taiping police district.

In a statement, acting Taiping police chief Supt Razlam Ab Hamid said the suspects were spied racing and zig-zagging wildly through the road.

“They carried out several sharp turns and hazardous actions which could have endangered themselves and other road users.

“We followed them and subsequently took them into custody,” said Razlam this morning.

In total, 25 summonses were issued to the suspects, including summonses for not possessing licenses or road tax, fancy number plates, and illegal modifications.

Razlam said one of the suspects was a schoolboy who would be entering Form Four next year.

He said investigations were still ongoing, under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act for reckless and dangerous driving.

Last week, the town of Taiping was shocked when a group of “Mat Rempit” allegedly dragged an ambulance driver out of his vehicle and assaulted him near the Taiping Utara toll plaza.

Three youths were arrested in relation to the Dec 18 incident, which left the driver requiring four stitches to his forehead.