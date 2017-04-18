In congratulatory note, PKR praises Erdogan for ‘consistent’ democratic practice

PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hails Erdogan and his administration as a 'role model' for the developing world. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — PKR today congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for winning a referendum to enact constitutional changes which will grant him sweeping new powers, amid criticisms and protests over the results.

In a statement, the Opposition party’s president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hailed Erdogan and his administration as a "role model" for the developing world with a consistent exercise of democracy, economic growth and the betterment of the living conditions of its citizens.

“On behalf of the Malaysian Opposition and the People's Justice Party, I wish to congratulate the citizens of Turkey for the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights in Sunday's constitutional referendum.

“We wish the Republic of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wisdom, guidance and patience as the Turkish nation moves forward to forge consensus on key issues in their chosen path of reform,” she said.

The Opposition Leader also weighed in criticisms against Erdogan, saying that such remarks are “troubling” given the ambivalence of Western democracies towards Malaysia's own reform efforts back home.

“We hope the AK Party will use this mandate to ensure that Turkey stays true to the path of democratic reforms, and we hope that the international community will take this opportunity to consistently apply the same principles of democracy to Palestine, Egypt, Bangladesh, and of course Malaysia,” Dr Wan Azizah added.

Voters in support of constitutional changes won 51.41 per cent in Sunday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities.

This means Turkey’s parliamentary democracy will soon be replaced with an all-powerful presidency and may see Erdogan in office for many more years, and is widely considered as the most radical change to the country’s political system in its modern history.

The amendments will do away with the office of prime minister and give the president the authority to draft the budget, declare a state of emergency and issue decrees overseeing ministries without parliamentary approval.