In conjunction with Maal Hijrah, Najib urges Muslims to transform thinking, way of life

Datuk Seri Najib Razak calls on Muslims to transform their thinking and way of life based on the true teachings of Islam. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― Muslims in this country have been urged to transform their thinking and way of life based on the true teachings of Islam in ushering the Islamic new year of Maal Hijrah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said this was because hijrah is not only about migration from one place to another.

“If we look from the perspective of globalisation, the migration includes changes from various aspects, namely, from the physical, mind, attitude, heart, environment and so on.

“These changes are able to change the living conditions in terms of economic, social, educational and living standards.

“Our country has undergone many changes and achievements from one level to another and has become better and outstanding,” he said in the Maal Hijrah 1439 message tonight.

The message was uploaded in his blog www.najibrazak.com.

Najib said Islam has succeeded in developing a society with its own governing system that guarantees the safety of Muslims and non-Muslims.

“A great civilisation has been established in a short period of time,” he said.

At the end of the message, Najib called on Muslims to thank Allah for the peace and harmony that they are enjoying today. ― Bernama