In CNY message, Liow touts benefits of China ties, investments

In his Chinese New Year message, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Malaysia will benefit greatly from China’s investments that will boost the country’s economy. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Liow Tiong LaiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Malaysia will benefit greatly from China’s investments as it will boost the country’s economy as well as improve the local transport sector, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has said.

In his Chinese New Year message, the Minister of Transport said his party MCA is glad to have played a crucial role in helping bring about business from China.

“Indeed, our transport sector will undoubtedly benefit from China’s expertise, particularly in terms of railway projects such as the East Coast Rail Line, which is set to be a game changer as it will greatly enhance connectivity between our East and West Coasts of Peninsular Malaysia,” Liow said.

The 620km ECRL, once completed, is expected to make travel to the east coast of Malaysia more accessible while aiming to increase incomes of industries along the rail route.

The project that will connect Port Klang to Gombak; Gombak to Dungun; and Dungun to Tumpat, is expected to start construction sometime this year.

Liow said that apart from these initiatives, the government is also focused on helping Malaysians meet the current economic challenges via measures like financial aid as well as loan plans such the Kojadi SME loan scheme.

Liow has consistently pushed for closer ties with China, telling party delegates during MCA’s anual general assembly last year that such a move was necessary for greater development.

In November last year, Malaysian and Chinese companies made history with the signing of 14 agreements worth RM144 billion, which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said was the biggest amount ever recorded in conjunction with his official visit overseas.

Some of the projects have since received intense opposition, including the Forest City property project in Johor that stoked fear of mass Chinese migration, and the Malacca Gateway that was accused of being a naval base for Chinese military.