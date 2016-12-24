In Christmas message, PM urges Malaysians to ‘hold dear values that bind us’

Shoppers pose for photos with the Christmas trees on display at Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur December 5, 2016. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysians should hold dear to noble values that bind them together such as tolerance towards each other and helping the needy.

In his Christmas message, he said that these values were cherished by numerous faiths.

In remarks ahead of the celebration tomorrow, he said: “It is a time to reflect on the values espoused by Christianity and our other great religions — of mutual respect, tolerance for one another and helping those less fortunate.

“These are the same values that bind us, in this diverse and vibrant land of ours, together,” Najib said.

The prime minister wished all Malaysians celebrating at home and abroad and their loved ones a Merry Christmas.

He noted that it was a day that would bring together friends and families across Malaysia. — Bernama