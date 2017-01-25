In Chinese New Year message, Guan Eng calls for a fairer economy

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general noted that a poor economy will likely dampen this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations. — file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng today urged Malaysians not to give up believing a “better Malaysia” is possible in the face of a sluggish economy riddled with management problems.

Lim who is also DAP secretary-general noted that a poor economy will likely dampen this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations, which he blamed on poor leadership.

“This year’s Chinese New Year celebrations will be celebrated in moderation due to the drop in the value of the ringgit and the imposition of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

“During such trying times, we must never give up in believing a better Malaysia is possible, where the economy works for 30 million Malaysians and not the few BN (Barisan Nasional) cronies, and where democracy means freedom, justice and integrity,” he said in a statement.

Lim added while Malaysians are forced to tighten their belts in light of the economic uncertainty, the federal government has imposed additional burden on their finances by implementing unfair policies like the GST.

Lim, like other leaders in federal opposition Pakatan Harapan, have repeatedly criticised the GST as unnecessary although economists believe the new consumption tax helped keep the Malaysian economy afloat when much of its revenue was hit by the global oil price rout.

The Penang lawmaker said Malaysia has the required talent to help steer the country out of its economic quagmire today, and that they should be allowed to flourish under a system free from the politics of “hate” and “lies”

He said a fairer and just political-economic system should be the universal aspiration of all, and transcend racial or communal interests.

“Malaysia possesses the talent, the creativity and the ingenuity to do better. We have every right to reject an economy that does not work for hardworking people, but allows cronies to profit from the status quo,” he said.

“It makes both political and economic sense to put people first; and to create a society where everyone’s hopes are respected, and no one is forgotten.

“This is the aspiration for the Chinese New Year, respecting everyone’s hopes and ensuring no one is forgotten in a democracy filled with freedom, justice and integrity”.