In Bukit Antarabangsa, residents still resigned to dry taps

Puncak Anthenaeum residents get water from a water truck in Bukit Antarabangsa March 11, 2018. — Pictures by Miera ZulyanaAMPANG JAYA, March 11 — Residents of Puncak Athenaeum and Jalan Wangsa 5A in Bukit Antarabangsa are bearing with continued water cuts in their areas, even as most affected parts of the Klang Valley began receiving water again.

Without water since Tuesday, they have also become inventive in coping with sporadic access to water as resupply tankers only arrived early yesterday.

Insurance manager Lee Kok Wan, 56, said he drove to his hometown in Bentong, Pahang about 66km away just to wash his family’s dirty laundry yesterday.

“This is one of the worst cuts in 10 years and I have never needed to fill up so many pails like this.

“I was told the water would be back by tonight so I could still wait for several hours as long as it returns to normal,” he said outside his home in Jalan Wangsa 5A today.

Puncak Athenaeum council chairman Jocelyn Yusof said the condominium management was only able to request for water resupply on Thursday as they could not get through to Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) before that.

She also said they had to contact both Ampang Jaya councillor Ahmad Sabri Abu Bakar and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin to intervene.

“Our water tanks were able to sustain the residents for a day or two before it depleted completely on Wednesday after water stopped flowing on Tuesday,” she told Malay Mail.

She added that the water firm has not confirmed when supply will be restored to the area fully.

Another resident living in Jalan Wangsa 5A, cafe owner Farahanis Yaman, 27, said that after a week without water, she longed to take a proper shower.

With eight people in her house, she said they restricted themselves to a bucket each per day, but still ran out of water by Wednesday.

She said they also have had to eat out and send their clothes to the laundry, but stayed upbeat about the predicament.

“It’s not a big concern for me and I remain hopeful water would return eventually by today,” she said, adding that her cafe near International Islamic University Malaysia was not affected as she was notified to store water ahead of the disruption.

While Syabas has pledged to fully restore supply to all areas today, another Puncak Athenaeum resident, self-employed Johari Azman, 52, said he was told by maintenance technicians that no water has been pumped into their storage tanks since Wednesday.

He said he expects water to return tomorrow instead, even if supply is restored today as he was told it would take about eight hours to pump the water up.

Johari claimed this was the worst water cut he experienced in his 18 years of residency.

Puncak Anthenaeum residents get water from a water truck in Bukit Antarabangsa March 11, 2018.Condominium council committee member and freelancer, Yuk Beng Lee, 49, also said the current water outage was one of the worst she has encountered as the replenishment tankers did not turn up until Saturday.

When it did, she said there were long queues of people.

“It’s terrible since we were out of water for three days straight with no new supply, but there is no point being angry as anger does not resolve anything,” she said.

Puncak Athenaeum resident of 15 years, Mumtaz Bibi called the outage the worst of her time here.

She said the condominium’s water tanks were shared among 343 units and could not sustain so many days of usage.

Mumtaz said matters would have been better if residents were kept better informed of the resupply tankers’ schedules.

“On the bright side, I don’t have to go to the gym anymore because of all these pail lifting I have to do,” she said in jest.

Water supply disruptions in the Klang Valley started Tuesday because of critical equipment repairs at the Sungai Selangor Phase 3 water treatment plant

There were initially meant to last only 10 hours, but a surge vessel system burst at the plant on Tuesday, which also injured some workers at the site, caused the extended outage.