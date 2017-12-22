In broad daylight, duo steal RM10,000 reclining Buddha statue (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — A man and woman were caught on surveillance video stealing a RM10,000 marble reclining Buddha statue from the altar of Penang Buddhist Association (PBA) Building, George Town on December 11, The Star reported today.

The closed-circuit television recording (CCTV) of the theft which was done in broad daylight, has been making rounds in social media, and showed the pair pretending to pray while waiting for devotees to clear the hall before they acted.

They then moved on to the altar, while the woman was seen pushing the man on top of the 2-metre altar to reach for the foot-long statue, which was then stashed in a black bag carried by the woman.

After the deed was done, both culprits exited the venue calmly.

The theft was only noticed when a devotee entered the praying hall last Wednesday at about 10am and realised the statue was missing. The devotee reported the theft to the PBA secretary, who then lodged a police report.

“The statue of White Marble is estimated to be worth about RM 10,000. It has been in the temple for more than 90 years. The secretary had never seen the suspects before and there were no eyewitnesses.

“The police could not lift any fingerprints at the scene. We are tracking down the suspects and no arrest have been made so far,” George Town OCPD Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said in the report.

The CCTV recording of the theft which was done in broad daylight showed the pair pretending to pray while waiting for devotees to clear the hall before they acted.PBA president Datuk Seri Khoo Keat Siew said despite high security at the temple, theft was not uncommon for the association.

“We have CCTV cameras with employees keeping a close watch. But sometimes, incidents of such nature are beyond our control, he said while adding that this was the second incident where a Buddha statue was stolen from the temple.

“Normally, people won’t steal such statues unless they have ready buyers,” Khoo reportedly said.

In the video, the man is seen to be wearing glasses with black hair, dressed in a light blue shirt and white Bermuda shorts, while the black-haired woman wore a white blouse and black shirt.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code that handles theft.