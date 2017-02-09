In booklet, PKR demands PM’s explanation on Hadi’s Bill

PKR said it has identified several ‘worrying’ matters in PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s (pic) private member’s Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355). ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― PKR released a booklet today to state its official stand on the PAS president’s Bill to amend Act 355, calling for further explanation from the prime minister on the proposed amendment that seeks to enhance the Shariah courts’ punitive powers.

PKR said it has identified several “worrying” matters in PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 (Act 355) due to its ambiguity on the scope of the proposed punishments, stressing that any such amendments must be precise in their meaning.

“Keadilan’s position is predicated on the condition that any debate on the RUU 355 motion and its amendments to existing laws is to acquire further explanation and guarantee from the Prime Minister; and must comply and fulfill Islamic principles of justice and fairness, and do not contradict the text and the spirit of the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement,” said PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in the dual-language booklet titled “Strengthening Islamic Jurisprudence in Malaysia”.

MORE TO COME