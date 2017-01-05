Improved weather in flood-hit Terengganu allows more evacuees to return home

Two Kampung Paya Besar residents are seen moving a washing machine inside a home that was damaged by the flood in Hulu Terengganu January 3, 2016. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 5 — The situation in the flooded areas of Terengganu continues to improve, with the number of evacuees in the state dropping to 4,174 as at 1pm from 8,313 in the morning.

The evacuees, from 1,147 families, are housed at 63 relief centres in seven districts, down from 2,414 families at 117 centres in the morning.

The Social Welfare Department reported on its Infobanjir application that Hulu Terengganu, the worst-hit among the districts, had 970 evacuees (290 families) as at 1pm compared to 1,289 (437) in the morning.

Besut, which had recorded the highest number of evacuees so far, saw a drastic drop in the number of evacuees, to 804 (226) from 4,200 (1,197) in the morning.

Thirty-six relief centres in Besut have closed, leaving only 18 open.

Setiu had 661 evacuees (168 families) as at 1pm compared to 1,146 (327 families) and Kemaman 489 (131) compared to 566 (153).

Dungun registered a slight increase in the number of evacuees, to 935 from 925 in the morning; Kuala Terengganu, to 278 (71) compared to 148 (38) and Marang, to 42 (14) compared to 39 (13). — Bernama