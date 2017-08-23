Improve quality of halal products to become high-end goods, advises DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the opening of the Halfest Asean 2017 Exhibition at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Center of the (MIECC) August 23, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Halal product manufacturers need to improve the quality of their products in order to reach a high-end level to enable them to expand into a wider international market, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said He said that they should look into improving their product marketability in terms of quality, branding, pricing, packaging and advertising strategy effectiveness as it was important so that halal products would not be considered as secondary products.

“Halal is not only about logo, halal products are not just food products. When we talk about halal, we have to see how its marketability should be further developed and how our quality products should reached the high-end level.

“With good quality, with good branding, with good market and advertising strategies, we will always be on a high benchmark,” he said when opening the five-day Asean Halal Fiesta (Halfest Asean) 2017 at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre near here, today.

Ahmad Zahid said that with the Muslim population of 1.8 billion or 23 per cent of the world’s population now, the demand for halal products was huge with the market growing.

He said as halal product manufacturing and halal industry becoming a source of national growth, Malaysia should always be at the forefront of the world’s halal product marketing.

To further expand the halal product market, Ahmad Zahid said the manufacturers needed to see beyond the Muslim market and explore new non-Muslim markets around the world.

The production of halal products needs to be of high standards in order to make them the perfect products for all, he said, adding that, “I reckon halal products are not just suitable for Muslims, but for the world at large.” Also present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Halal Industry Development Corporation Chairman Datuk Seri Rizuan Abdul Hamid.

Featuring over 550 booths offering various goods and services from around the world, the Halfest Asean 2017 ends on Sunday. — Bernama