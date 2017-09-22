Immigration to bar KL gay party’s participants, organisers

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 11, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The Immigration Department said today it will deny entry for the organisers and anyone planning to participate in the gay party scheduled in Kuala Lumpur on September 30.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said in a press statement today that his officers will work together with other relevant authorities to identify certain individuals linked to the festival and issue them a Not-To-Land (NTL) notice in their passport.

"The Immigration Department will not compromise with any parties that try to bring immoral activities that could threaten this nation's public peace, security and sovereignty," he said.

According to Mustafar, the decision is in line with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi's instructions. Yesterday, Zahid said Malaysia will not allow the party to go on, citing illegal gathering.

From January 1 this year until June 30, the Immigration Department has issued 46,551 NTL notices and barred these individuals from entering the country due to various non-compliance.

A dance party in Kuala Lumpur that is promoted as the warm-up event to the annual gay festival White Party Bangkok has caused an uproar among some Muslims here, prompting reaction from the authorities.