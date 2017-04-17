Immigration officer charged with rape of Thai woman

ALOR GAJAH, April 17 — An Immigration officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to raping, committing unnatural sex and intimidating a Thai woman.

Chua Siong Kiat Frankie, 30, was alleged to have committed all the offences at the Machap Umboo Immigration Detention Centre between 1pm and 1.15pm last March 9.

He faced an imprisonment of up to 30 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty of the rape charge, made under Section 376(2) of the Penal Code and an imprisonment for up to 20 years under Section 377C of the same law, if found guilty of committing unnatural sex.

For the third charge, with committing criminal intimidation, Chua was charged under Section 506 of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to two years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Wan Mohd Norisham Wan Yaakob allowed him bail of RM12,000 on each count with one surety and set May 8 and 9 to record the victim’s statement and also to appoint a Thai interpreter.

Deputy public prosecutor Ifa Sirrhu Samsudin prosecuted, while lawyer Rengganathan Abdullah represented Chua. — Bernama