Immigration haul up 37 illegal foreigners at Kuala Kangsar construction site

A total of 37 foreigners were arrested by the Immigration Department following raids at two construction sites at Kuala Kangsar. — Picture by Farhan NajibKUALA KANGSAR, March 13 — In a crackdown on illegal immigrants, the Immigration Department raided two construction sites here this morning and arrested 37 South-east Asians.

The pre-dawn raids that are part of the Ops Mega 2.0 started at midnight and ended at 3am led by newly-appointed Immigration director Kamalludin Ismail. A total of 74 foreigners had their papers checked.

“Among those arrested were 16 Indonesians, 17 Bangladeshis and four Myanmar nationals,’” Kamalludin said.

He said the foreigners were being investigated under Rule 39b Immigration Regulations 1963 for violating the terms of their passes and Section 61C of the Immigration Act 1959/ 1963 for not having a valid travel document.

“Those arrested, between their 30s and 60s, will be brought back to our headquarters in Ipoh for further investigations,” he said.

He added that an Indonesian woman, whose husband is a permanent resident here, was among those nabbed.

Initial investigations showed each foreigner was paid a daily wage of between RM65 and RM80.

A total of 30 personnel was involved in the raids.

Kamalludin said in 2017, the department conducted a total of 536 operations to flush out illegals.

“A total of 2,133 were arrested with 442 of them charged,” he said.

“From January to March 12 this year, we conducted 157 operations that saw 465 arrested and 124 of them charged,” he added.

He urged Malaysians to provide the department with information on the whereabouts of foreigners.