Immigration Dept nabs 35 illegals in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Jan 7 ― The Penang Immigration Department detained 35 illegal immigrants during “Ops Ikrar” at several locations in the state yesterday.

In the five-hour operation beginning 1am, the department spokesperson said 16 people were nabbed at construction sites in Permatang Pauh, Perai, Sungai Dua, Juru, Seberang Jaya and Alma.

The rest, who mostly worked as cooks and shop assistants, were picked up in Sungai Nibong, Jalan Pantai Jerejak, George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor and Tanjung Bungah.

The spokesperson said the foreigners comprised 18 Indonesians including 11 women, six Bangladeshi men, six Cambodian women, two Myanmar men and one man each from Nepal, Thailand and India.

“They were caught for overstaying, abusing their social visit passes as well as not having valid travel documents and work permit.

“They were taken to the Seberang Jaya immigration office for documentation before being sent to a detention depot in Juru,” the spokesperson said, adding that two employers were also picked up to facilitate investigations. ― Bernama