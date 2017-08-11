Immigration Dept monitors 137 legal entry points into country

Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the department had identified a number of rat trails as illegal entry points for illegal immigrants to sneak into the country. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliLABUAN, Aug 11 — The Immigration Department is closely monitoring 137 legal entry points into the country to thwart intrusion by illegal immigrants and suspected terrorists.

Its director-general, Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the department had identified a number of rat trails as illegal entry points for illegal immigrants to sneak into the country.

“We hope the just-passed Border Security Agency Act (AKSEM) will give more bite to the enforcement authorities on the entry of illegal immigrants, including via the Malaysia-Thailand border,” he said.

He also disclosed the people’s perception on the existence of ‘Little Dhaka’ due to the mushrooming of Bangladesh nationals at certain areas in Kuala Lumpur, such as around Lebuh Pudu and Petaling Street which should be resolved.

He said this at a press conference after leading the Free Corruption Pledge of the Labuan Immigration Department personnel here yesterday. — Bernama