Immigration Dept detains Bangladeshi over forged documents

PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — A Bangladeshi was arrested by the Immigration Department yesterday for alleged involvement with a syndicate specialising in forging documents over the past two years.

Director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the 30-year-old suspect, known as ‘Abang Abu’, was nabbed in Kuala Lumpur while he was waiting to deliver Visit Pass-Temporary Employment (PLKS) stickers to customers.

“We seized two PLKS stickers, five Nigerian international driving permits and a Malaysian driver’s licence from the suspect. The documents were believed to be fake,” he said in a statement here today.

In follow-up investigations, a team of immigration enforcement personnel went to the suspect’s house in Jalan Thamby Abdullah, Brickfields, and seized two PLKS stickers, a Bangladeshi and Sierra Leone international driving licence, E-Card and three Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) cards.

The CIDB cards are used to identify authorised construction workers.

“We also found a number of tools used to produce fake documents, including a laptop, printer and laminating machine,” said Mustafar.

He said the fake document could fetch between RM100 and RM150 each while the PLKS sticker was priced at between RM300 and RM500 a piece.

“The suspect, who earned a profit of between RM8,000 and RM 10,000 a month over the sale of the forgeries was detained under sections 56 (1) (l) and 55D of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he added.

According to Mustafar, the suspect’s alleged modus operandi was to accept orders without going through a ‘middleman’, and the transactions were carried out at the various restaurants in Brickfields. — Bernama

