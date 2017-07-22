Immigration Dept detains 766 illegal foreign security guards from 2015 until June this year

PUTRAJAYA, July 22 — The Immigration Department (JIM) has arrested 766 illegal foreign security guards while 13 employers were also detained from 2015 until June this year.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said during that period, 1,556 people were screened in 379 operations that focused on illegal foreign security guards.

“Of the 766 people arrested, 342 are Nepalese, 185 are Pakistanis, Indian nationals (78), Indonesians (78), and the rest are from other countries,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mustafar said the enforcement operations would be carried out continuously to detect, arrest, prosecute and expel foreigners who committed offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“We wish to remind people with information pertaining to illegal immigrants to come forward and assist us to take appropriate action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustafar said Putrajaya Immigration Department on Thursday conducted ‘Ops Kutip’ at a condominium in Subang Jaya, Selangor, believed to have hired illegal security guards.

“Four Nepalese men in their 30’s, were arrested on suspicion of committing various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002).

“A Malaysian who works as a security guard supervisor has been given notice to attend and give statement at the immigration office to assist with the investigations,” he said. ­— Bernama