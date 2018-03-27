Immigration Department only recognises i-kad

Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said the department was aware that several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had carried out a census of foreigners and were registering welfare cards for them. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The Immigration Department (JIM) only recognises the i-kad it issues as identification cards for foreigners, said its director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

He said the department was aware that several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had carried out a census of foreigners and were registering welfare cards for them.

He said the department had also received complaints from employers and the public who felt they had been duped by these NGOs who demanded payment for registering these welfare cards which were generally worthless.

Mustafar said the Home Ministry and the Immigration Department had never instructed or appointed anyone to conduct a census of foreign nationals and manage the welfare of illegal immigrants in Malaysia.

“JIM also reminds employers and the public that only genuine i-kads issued by the department are recognised.

“JIM does not recognise any welfare card, immigrant card and other cards except the i-kad issued by it,” he said in a statement here today.

The i-kad which was gazetted on Feb 22, is used as an identification card which proves that the holder has a valid pass issued by JIM in line with the Immigration Regulations 1963, which are the Expatriate Pass, the Temporary Employment Pass, Dependent Pass, Student Pass, Work Pass (Sabah) and the Residence Pass.

The i-kad, which was improvised with a new format and tighter security features, is equipped with a new biometric chip and permanent identification number which is recognised by all enforcement agencies.

Mustafar reminded the public that anyone sheltering an illegal immigrant could be charged under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which provides for a fine of up to RM10,000 for every illegal immigrant sheltered or jail sentence of not less than six months and not exceeding five years, as well as caning.

He also reminded the public not to pay anyone claiming to conduct a census or register welfare cards.

“Legal action can be taken if there is unauthorised issuance of passes to foreigners and money collected,” he said. — Bernama