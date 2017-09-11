Immigration chief says department beat target for operations

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya September 11, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaPUTRAJAYA, Sept 11 — The Immigration Department held 1,257 operations since January, according to director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali who said this surpassed its key performance indicator (KPI) target.

He said the department had targeted to conduct 850 operations under the department’s Excellence Continuation Transformation Plan.

“The success after success of these operations by the department is because of the spirit of all the operation enforcers, practising our department’s new theme: Sovereignty and Security Without Compromise, which became the pulse propulsion for them in enforcing the law,” Mustafar told a press conference here.

He added that the department’s Ops Mega operation launched on June 30 was also an “extraordinary” achievement, with 3,272 premises and 43,426 foreigners being checked, leading to the arrest of 11,053 illegal immigrants and 270 employers nationwide.

“Of this number, 99 employers and 3,646 illegal immigrants were charged for various offences until the Immigration Act and rules,” Mustafar added.