Immigration chief goes for the jugular

Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali says zero-corruption is not possible but zero-tolerance is. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali’s office in Putrajaya is filled with an assortment of books, law reference manuals and materials related to the nature of his job. He talks about plans to ensure “first-class facility, third-class mentality” would not apply to the Immigration Department in the second part of the interview.

Question: What did you do first when you joined the department?

Answer: I changed the slogan of the organisation from mesra, professional, sejahtera to integriti, professional, mesra.

Q: Coming from a smaller and much more “organised” institution, did the state of the Immigration Department shock you?

A: I wasn’t shocked because I was ready. In my years in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), I was once director of investigations and I had looked into information and files of the Immigration Department.

I wouldn’t say the cases here are alarming, but just before I helmed the department on Aug 1 last year, 37 Immigration officers were detained for various wrongdoings. I won’t deny there is a black sheep in every department.

Q: What was your first course of action in dealing with problems in the department?

A: When I came in, I accepted the fact I am part of the institution and I need to tackle the issues. I explained to all the personnel we are a family now. If any of my officers are affected, I will feel the pinch as well.

To address the issue, we transfer the frontliners on a rotation basis. We know the Immigration Department is a high-risk agency. So we did what was necessary, working with the Public Services Department.

Q: How do you think graft can be minimised?

A: We should start from the beginning, at the recruitment stage. Selection must be done stringently, only picking capable and competent officers. Psychometric tests must also be conducted.

Basic training such as mind transformation modules must be carried out consistently to strengthen their integrity.

Q: Are you satisfied with the systems installed at our entry points?

A: There is room for improvement. An example would be the autogates at airports. I have gone to KL International Airport and saw how the new passport chips and the autogate can’t “communicate”. It frustrates me.

I called the vendors and the airport authority. I made it clear engagement between the parties is vital. We have our differences, and there are arguments, but it is all about getting things done.

Q: Are you overhauling the department?

A: I am looking at transforming the human capital. The first is to increase the duration and training from 42 days to six months. The first three months will involve theory and practical training. The next two months will be ground training and the final month back to classes.

I have also obtained approval from the Public Services Department to appoint a third deputy director-general to focus on operations. There are plans to elevate the Immigration Academy so that we can create benchmarks.

I am also looking at having more trained document examiners, because we only have a few of them. This is crucial as these experts will be able to detect fake passports and travel documents.

On the control of approvals and documents, such as visas, permits, passports and expatriate entry, there is a need to address the system procedure. We will have to speak to the vendors.

We have just rolled out a transformation plan which emphasises on the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. We have 20 officers based in the headquarters and two in each state to investigate employers who harbour illegals. Their responsibilities involve planning potential action.

Q: Do you think you can eliminate corruption in the Immigration Department?

A: Zero-corruption is not possible but zero-tolerance can be done straight away. I have made my stand on this. I have made this clear on the very first day I reported for duty.

I told them, you know where I came from and I would not tolerate corruption. It was a clear message to all directors and staff.

Q: If it was not with MACC or Immigration, where do you see yourself?

A: Definitely a scientist or geologist. I love to study about the earth, the soil and the ocean. I studied Geography in Universiti Malaya.