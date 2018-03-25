Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Langkawi cops promise instant action against GE14 troublemakers

Sunday March 25, 2018
01:49 PM GMT+8

LANGKAWI, March 25 — Police will take immediate action to curb any untoward incident that can lead to chaos in Langkawi, which is expected to be one of the hotspots in the coming 14th General Election (GE14).

Langkawi police chief ACP Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang said thorough preparations had been made to face the situation, including monitoring of materials disseminated on social media.

“The police will act immediately based on existing laws and I ask all parties not to use the social media to post materials that can incite provocation,” he told reporters after attending the 211th Police Day Assembly at the Langkawi district police headquarters here today.

Langkawi is said to be one of the hot seats in the GE14 as former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, is expected to contest for the parliamentary seat. — Bernama

