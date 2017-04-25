IMF, World Bank list Malaysia among world’s best in economic planning, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said representatives from both the IMF and the World Bank conveyed the message to him at a meeting about two weeks ago. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank have praised Malaysia for its impressive strategic economic planning and in managing to have both long- and short-term economic plans.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan said he was happy to have Malaysia mentioned as one of the best nations in the world for its economic planning and on par with other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

He also said representatives from both the IMF and the World Bank conveyed the message to him at a meeting about two weeks ago.

He was speaking to reporters after attending the international Sustainable Development Guide (SDG) workshop at Sunway University here today. He was joined at the event by his counterparts from Laos, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Abdul Rahman in his speech earlier, echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s recent remarks on Malaysia being on the right track towards achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals 2015-2030 agenda.

“We are committed to doubling the average income of the B40 households from US$700 (RM3,066) in 2014 to US$1,500 (RM6,570) and increase the participation of women in the workforce to 59 per cent by 2020,” he said.

SDG is a global transformation plan adopted by countries around the world and seeking to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity through 17 goals, to be achieved over the next 15 years.

“What is the 2030 global agenda for sustainable development has already been part of our 11th National Development Plan with some aspects conducted before it ,” Rahman said. — Bernama