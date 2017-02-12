IMB warns Nautical Aliya of robbery risk in Chittagong waters

A Myanmar navy vessel escorting the Nautical Aliya ship that is heading to the Yangon port, in Myanmar waters in the Andaman Sea, February 7, 2017. — Bernama picBAY OF BENGAL , Feb 12 — The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has warned this ship of the risk of robberies in Chittagong waters.

The Nautical Aliya, which is undertaking the ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ humanitarian mission, has thus asked the mission’s volunteers on board to be vigilant when the ship is in the port’s limits.

According to IMB’s Maritime Security Hotline, there are robbers targeting ships at anchor or preparing to anchor at Chittagong port.

“Incidents of piracy and armed robbery have been reported in Chittagong waters from February 2 until February 8. An alert was sent to Nautical Aliya using the Global Maritime Distress Safety System (GMDSS) on February 9,” the bureau said in a statement received by this vessel.

When a ship uses the GMDSS, it basically sends a distress signal via a satellite or radio communication equipment.

It is also used as a medium for sending or receiving maritime safety information and as a general communication channel.

The head of the humanitarian aid mission, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim said Nautical Aliya will be escorted to Chittagong by a Bangladesh Navy ship.

On Thursday, the ship docked at Yangon port in Myanmar to unload aid supplies to be distributed to the country’s Rohingya community in Rakhine porvince, before continuing its journey to Chittagong.

The mission is taking along more than 2,000 tonnes of food, medicines, daily essential goods, clothes and blankets.

The ‘Food Flotilla for Myanmar’ is organised by Putera 1Malaysia Club and the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations.

On board are 195 volunteers from 12 countries comprising medical personnel, teachers, local and international journalists and members of non-governmental organisations. — Bernama