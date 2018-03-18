I’m forbidden from saying anything about undersea tunnel, says Penang BN chairman

Teng claims that court action prevented him from discussing the tunnel. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, March 18 — Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Teng Chang Yeow today said that there are parties trying to shut him up from exposing issues related to the undersea tunnel project in Penang.

Speaking briefly at a press conference here, Teng also got up and had his hands tied as a symbol that he was being prevented from continuing to talk about the project.

On his tied hands were the words ‘Undersea Tunnel Project, my hands are tied!’ After standing for nearly 30 minutes with his hands tied, Teng then briefed the media on the matter.

He said his actions were symbolic of Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng’s attempt to ‘bind himself’ rather than continuing to raise issues, controversies and scandals related to the undersea tunnel project.

“Through court action, the effort was seen as trying to silence me from continuing to expose more stuff on the undersea tunnel issue,” he told reporters here today.

Teng, who is also state Gerakan chairman, said the writ of summons from Lim on the project was received and April 16 was the case management for the summons at the Penang High Court.

He said he was not threatened by the lawsuit and would continue to talk about it (the tunnel) without touching on things that may be considered defamatory in court.

The 7.2km undersea tunnel connecting Gurney Drive on the island to Bagan Ajam in Seberang Prai, has sparked numerous controversies including the cost of feasibility studies that was too high as well as the payment method involving the exchange of state government land and its implementation disputed by the residents of the state who were concerned about the economic, social and environmental impact.

The project is being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over the allegedly high cost of feasibility studies and payment methods involving the exchange of state land.

Meanwhile, when commenting on the video showing Lim singing the ‘ABC’ song, the lyric content of which is seen as an insult to the BN government, with a group of children, Teng said the act was totally unbecoming.

“This is an action of an irresponsible leader, what is the aim? Such an action is not in line with his status as a state leader. Don’t bring small children into politics, they have yet to understand what politics is all about,” he said. — Bernama