Illegal factory issue has affected political career, rep says

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Sept 10 — Penanti assemblyman Dr Norlela Ariffin today admitted that the Kampung Sungai Lembu illegal factory issue, which she had raised and questioned, had given a negative impact on her political career.

However, the PKR assemblyman said although she did so with the best interest of the people in mind, her name had been mentioned as if she had sinned for raising the issue at the State Assembly sitting in May and at the 2017 District Action Council meeting.

She said she raised the issue after receiving an 18-page letter of protest from 168 residents in the area.

“I know I was going against the odds and that the action I took would have a negative impact on my political career, but for the sake of helping the people, I will continue raising the issue.

“Alhamdulillah, my efforts paid off and the issue is being addressed. Hopefully more illegal factories can be dealt with through the whitening process by the Department of Environment,” she told reporters after attending the Penanti River Run programme at Kampung Terus here today.

The assemblyman said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had also recorded her statement to assist investigations into alleged abuse of power relating to the illegal factory operating in Sungai Lembu over the past 10 years. — Bernama