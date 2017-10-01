Illegal boom gates, guard posts that block firefighters to be torn down

File picture of firemen at the scene of an explosion in Taman Mount Austin, Johor. The Fire and Rescue Department said illegal structures that will be tackled include those built in violation of the Uniform Building By-laws’ requirements. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/Fire and Rescue Department MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Fire and Rescue Department has warned that boom gates and guard posts that were built illegally and pose obstacles to fire-fighting efforts will be taken down.

The department’s assistant fire commissioner Wan Mohd Zaidi Wan Isa said illegal structures that will be tackled include those built in violation of the Uniform Building By-laws’ requirements, adding that the Fire Services Act 1988 (FSA) will be used in the department’s dealings with residents’ associations.

“If we find that the premises have removable structures that pose a fire hazard, we will get them to dismantle them immediately. But if they require more work, then we will issue the association with the fire-hazard abatement notice,” he was quoted saying by local daily New Straits Times (NST).

According to NST, failure to comply with the FSA could be penalised with a maximum RM5,000 fine or maximum three-year jail term or both, with a further fine of RM100 for every day where the offence continues after conviction.

Noting that the department’s biggest vehicle was 3.9 metres high, he also said gated residential areas must have entry and exit routes that measured over six metres wide and gantries more than four metres wide, while also allowing for vehicles up to 4.6 metres to pass through.

Wan Mohd Zaidi also said property developers must ensure their projects comply with the Uniform Building By-laws even during the planning stage, saying they would otherwise have their application for Certificate of Completion and Compliance rejected and have their buildings declared as being unfit for occupancy.

“After completing construction, the Fire and Rescue Department will conduct checks to make sure that the premises are built in accordance with the law before the CCC is issued,” he said, adding that owners who receive the CCC and subsequently make modifications to buildings which obstruct firemen can also face charges under the FSA.

He said the department was unable to fully enforce the FSA in high-rise neighbourhoods due to the serious parking problem where residents’ vehicles block access roads, noting that it tried to resolve this with the 2012 amendment of the Uniform Building By-laws where it is now mandatory for access roads to be more than six metres wide — exclusive of parking bays’ width.

“We experienced difficulties, especially in low-cost apartments, because they have limited parking bays. So, those residing there are forced to park their vehicles on both sides of the roads.

“We have the power to take action against them, but if we do that, there will be a lot of problem for the public,” he said, adding that they have been trying to work around it.