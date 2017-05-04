Ikea Tebrau offers more than 250 job opportunities

Ikea Tebrau will be hosting a three-day job fair from May 5-7 from 9 am to 5 pm at the KSL Hotel and Resort, Taman Abad, Johor Baru. — File picJOHOR BARU, April 29 — Ikea, which is slated to open its third store here by year-end, is ready to hire staff.

In a statement, the Swedish company said it would be offering permanent positions such as food and beverage assistants, sales assistants, customer relations assistants, warehouse assistants or forklift drivers and recovery assistants.

“This phase of recruitment which offers over 200 employment opportunities is an addition to more than 50 management positions that were filled during the first phase of recruitment last year.

“As Ikea gears up towards the launch of this new store, successful candidates from this job fair would have an opportunity to undergo two months training at Ikea Damansara or Ikea Cheras,” it said.

Ikea offers its employees, who are also known as “co-workers”, a competitive package of rewards inclusive of contractual incentives, medical benefits and insurance coverage, employee discounts, subsidised meals, four-months maternity and one month paternity leave, seasonal gifts and more.

Aside from that, Ikea also offers an exceptional career path and learning possibilities, enabling every individual to achieve their professional goals.

For more information on these employment opportunities available at Ikea Tebrau, please visit: Ikea.my/jobs. — Bernama