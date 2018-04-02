Ijok land settlers lodge report at MACC

SHAH ALAM, April 2 — The committee on an action body of the original Ijok land settlers today lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of misappropriation by certain individuals who allegedly signed an agreement to resolve the land dispute case at the Federal Court.

Chairman of the body, Mohd Fadzil Ibrahim said the committee suspected the individuals concerned having been bribed to compromise on the rights and interests of the settlers involved.

“The land belonging to the settlers had been sold to a developer in the settlement agreement made by the Selangor government and lawyer from a legal firm, as well as representatives from the settlers and the former developer.

“However, we, the settlers, suspect that several individuals who signed the agreement had been bribed and want the matter to be investigated,” he told reporters when met outside the Selangor MACC headquarters here today.

Mohd Fadzil claimed he had the documents to prove his claim, but declined to reveal them.

He said he would only provide the information and documents to MACC.

The sale of the 880 hectares of land in Ijok to private developers at a price of RM1.18 billion had created a controversy and questioned by many quarters, including the settlers themselves.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad was reported to have said that investigation by the commission on the issue was on the payment of about RM200 million received by five companies. — Bernama