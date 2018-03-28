Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ijok land issue: 21 settlers give statements to MACC today

Wednesday March 28, 2018
10:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Federal govt did not influence redelineation process, says NajibFederal govt did not influence redelineation process, says Najib

The Edit: First Van Gogh in 20 years to go on auction in FranceThe Edit: First Van Gogh in 20 years to go on auction in France

Ministry says fuel price to remain the same as last weekMinistry says fuel price to remain the same as last week

London might remain key finance hub, Brexit effect less than fearedLondon might remain key finance hub, Brexit effect less than feared

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA SELANGOR, March 28 — Twenty-one settlers in Ijok today gave their statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over the sale of 880 hectares of land in the constituency valued at RM1.18 billion to several private companies.

Their spokesman, Mohd  Fadzil Ibrahim, said all the settlers gave their statements for three hours from 3.30 pm after attending a briefing on the case, at a hotel here.

“We hope the MACC will carry out a transparent investigation so that the Ijok land issue can be resolved immediately,” he told reporters here today.

It is learned that another 20 settlers are expected to give their statement to MACC officers at the same hotel at 9 am tomorrow.

On March 20, media reported that the MACC had detained six individuals, including two with “Datuk” title, to facilitate its probe into the sale of the Selangor state-owned land.

However, four of them, including a Datuk, were released today on a bail of RM25,000 in two sureties each. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram