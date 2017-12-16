IGP’s wife laid to rest in Ipoh

Puan Sri Azizah was laid to rest at the Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat Cemetery in Ipoh. — Picture via Facebook/PDRMIPOH, Dec 16 ― The remains of Puan Sri Azizah Hamdi, wife of Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, were laid to rest at the Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat Cemetery here at 10.30am today.

Her remains were buried next to the grave of her son who died in 2007.

Apart from relatives and friends, over 1,000 police personnel and local residents were at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Among those present were Terengganu Mentri Besar Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman, Perak state secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad and Perak police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan.

Earlier, the hearse bearing the remains of Azizah arrived at her mother's house here at 1am before being taken to Masjid Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat at about 8.30am for the funeral prayers.

Azizah died at 7.02pm yesterday at the University Malaya Medical Centre in Petaling Jaya after battling cancer. ― Bernama