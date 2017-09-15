IGP will not compromise with corrupt members of the police force

IGP Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said he will not compromise with members of the police force who are corrupt and choose to ignore criminal act happening before their eyes. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 – Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun will not compromise with members of the police force who are corrupt and choose to ignore criminal act happening before their eyes.

“I will not compromise with officers or members, especially those who are young and involve with corruption because they are our second liners,” he said.

He outlined four main focus are to enhance the quality of service and efficiency of the police force, namely ‘Back to Basic’; Corruption and Integrity; Gambling and Syndicated Crime and Intelligence-Led Policing (ILP).

“The ‘Back to Basic’ concept is compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) that could protect members from any liabilities when discharging their responsibilities,” he told a media conference at the handing over of duties as Director of Special Branch, Narcotic and Criminal Investigation at Bukit Aman here today.

It was Mohamad Fuzi’s first media conference since appointed as the IGP.

Apart from the aspect on corruption and integrity, he said focus would also be given to gambling and syndicated crime as they were police officers and members who conspired with the criminal by covering up their acts.

“ILP involves certain technology. It has been implemented, and will be enhanced to monitor the movement of those involved in crime,” he said.

Earlier, Mohamad Fuzi witnessed the handing-over of duties involving Datuk Seri Mohd Mokhtar Mohd Shariff as Bukit Aman Special Branch Director; Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh (Bukit Aman Narcotic Director) and Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd (Criminal Investigation Department Director). — Bernama