IGP: Turkish duo arrested, not kidnapped

Screenshot of Wisma E&C’s security footage showing the alleged abductor (wearing a cap). KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The police confirmed today that the two Turkish men who allegedly went missing here yesterday had not been abducted, but were arrested over activities threatening national security.

According to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar’s tweet, the duo, Turgay Karaman and Ihsan Aslan, were nabbed by the police yesterday under Section 130 of the Penal Code that prohibits aiding the escape of, rescuing, or harbouring any prisoner of the state.

“@PDRMsia sahkan Warga Turkey, T. Karaman dan I. Aslan di tkap semalam berkait akviti yg mengancam keselamatan Msia di bwh Sect 130 KK,” his tweet read.

[Translation: @PDRMsia confirms that Turkish nationals, T. Karaman and I. Aslan, were arrested yesterday under Section 130 of the Penal Code in connection to activities that threatened Malaysia’s security.]

Yesterday, a teacher at the Ipoh-based Time International School where Turgay was the school principal lodged a police report of the latter’s alleged abduction.

The police report claimed that close-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed Turgay’s alleged abduction yesterday afternoon by five unknown men at the office building in Damansara Heights here, where he was scheduled to meet with lawyers for a witness briefing.

Turgay was due to testify as a witness in a two-day criminal trial starting today at Kuala Lumpur’s Magistrate’s Criminal Court. Malay Mail Online understands that the court case involves the government’s prosecution of Turkish academic Ismet Ozcelik.

On the other hand, Aslan was reported missing by his wife last night after he was uncontactable at around 9pm yesterday.

In a police report sighted by Malay Mail Online, she said her husband went to his shop at Plaza City One in the city centre in the morning, but has since been uncontactable.