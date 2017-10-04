IGP: Security threat to beer fest based on solid intel

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Police recommended against the Better Beer Festival as they received information of planned attempts to sabotage the event, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said today.

The Inspector-General of Police rejected insinuations that his force's position was based purely on a “perceived threat” or political concerns.

Police also did not recommend against previous editions of the festival as the same threats had not been present, he said in a statement today.

“Clearly, this year's objection is not related to any religious or racial sensitivities, or political pressure,” Fuzi said.

The IGP added that his agency will not divulge the details of the threat to the festival currently as demanded by critics, saying this was against operational security.

Fuzi then stressed that the police will not review its decision on the festival.

This year's Better Beer Festival was cancelled after the application was rejected by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

The organisers previously divulged that they were informed the decision was due in part to “political sensitivity”.

Authorities later said the decision was because of a possible militant threat to the event.

Police also announced that a “German F&B Party” in Klang may also be at risk, but stated that the final decision to approve the event rested with the Klang Municipal Council.