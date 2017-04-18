IGP says wasted time finding ‘missing’ activist

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pictured) said Peter Chong had caused the police to waste time looking for him. — Bernama file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Police were forced to invest resources to locate the activist who was reported missing after he left for Thailand without telling his family, said Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

The Inspector-General of Police said his agency was compelled to prioritise the investigation into the disappearance of former Petaling Jaya city councillor Peter Chong due to public attention and controversy.

“He has wasted a lot of our man hours,” Khalid was quoted as saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

“He made people shocked, fired up a lot of people with his actions. So we want to find out why he did it.”

Chong was reported missing by his family on April 5 and was feared abducted owing to an ominous message he posted on Facebook as well as the recent disappearances of other activists.

However, police determined soon after that he had left the country for Thailand via a bus departing through the Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint.

After he was located, Chong alleged he went to Haadyai, Thailand to investigate the abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh, who was taken by a group of men near his Petaling Jaya home in February.

Chong further purported that he was briefly “kidnapped” and taken to Pattaya, further claiming that he reported this abduction in Thailand.

Hatyai police chief Col Kittichai Sankatavorn said yesterday, however, that his agency did not have such a report on hand, and warned they will take action against Chong for making false claims if the activist does not provide evidence of the alleged report.

Chong was reported missing following Koh’s abduction and the disappearance of three other activists since last November, leading to initial fears that he may also have been forcibly taken.