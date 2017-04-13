IGP says Thai cops helping search for missing Peter Chong

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said Thai police have been requested to help locate missing Malaysian activist Peter Chong. ― File picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — Thai police have been roped in to help locate the whereabouts of Malaysian activist Peter Chong, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

Malaysia’s police chief had previously asserted that Chong was not abducted as widely claimed but instead, had freely crossed into Thailand from Kedah last Friday.

“We are in contact with our counterparts in Thailand. We are told that they are helping to look for him as they also want to make sure he is safe in Thailand,” Khalid was quoted by The Star Online as telling reporters after a seminar in Putrajaya.

He added that he hoped Chong would contact his family to assure them of his welfare and his reason for his unexpected departure from the country.

Chong was formerly a Petaling Jaya city councillor who went missing last week after posting an ominous message on Facebook about being warned by a stranger that people were increasingly disappearing and to be careful.

Including Chong, five activists have gone missing since last November, sparking concern among the public, and civil activists who held a solidarity vigil over the weekend.

The other recently missing activists include Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat, Pastor Joshua Hilmy, and his wife, Ruth, and Pastor Raymond Koh.