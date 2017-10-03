IGP says might record more statements in navy abuse probe

Mohamad Fuzi said the statements would be recorded depending on the progress and outcome of the investigation, which is headed by the Royal Malaysian Police. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has not ruled out that more individuals will be called to have their statements recorded to facilitate the probe into the death of two Malaysian Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN) personnel while undergoing physical training at the Sungai Wangi detention centre in Sitiawan last Friday.

However, he said, the statements would be recorded depending on the progress and outcome of the investigation, which is headed by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM).

“The investigation is still ongoing. We are going to record more statements, but it is also depends on the progress of the investigation,” Mohamad Fuzi told reporters when met at the 15th Civil Service Premier Message Gathering (MAPPA) here today. The message was delivered to more than 5,000 civil servants by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Asked when the investigation could end, Mohamad Fuz said: “I cannot answer that, as we rely on the forensics report and other things. So far, we have recorded statements from more than seven individuals.”

On Friday, two RMN personnel, Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26, died in a detention room while undergoing physical training at the centre.

Police have classified the death as murder, based on the post-mortem reports from the Pathology Department of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Ipoh.

So far, five RMN personnel have been remanded to facilitate the investigation. — Bernama