IGP says death of religious school student classified as murder

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the death of a religious school student today has been classified as murder.. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The death of a tahfiz (religious school) student today, as a result of having been allegedly beaten up by an assistant hostel warden at his school has been classified as murder.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the case would be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In his Twitter account today, he said: “PDRM (the Royal Malaysia Police) extends its condolences to the family of this son.

“PDRM will get a full medical report and will complete the investigations the soonest possible.”

Mohamad Thaqif Amin, 11, whose legs were amputated on Friday to prevent infection, died at 2.05pm at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Bahru today, where he had sought treatment.

His right hand was also infected due to blood clot and it was scheduled to be amputated this morning. The surgery had to be postponed due to the unstable condition of his heart. — Bernama