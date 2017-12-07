IGP says cops probing Zaid over disrespectful tweets

File picture shows Datuk Zaid Ibrahim speaking during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 7, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Police are investigating opposition leader Datuk Zaid Ibrahim over allegedly disrespectful tweets concerning Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun said police reports were lodged over the tweets, and that the former Umno minister is being investigated for sedition.

He said the matter is being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and the Sedition Act 1948.

“I have been informed there are reports already lodged against this matter.

“We definitely need to investigate the case, and it would be done according to Section (4) of (the) Sedition Act and Section (233) of the Multimedia Act,” he said after launching the Prihatin Pengaman fund at the police training centre yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor confirmed a police report was lodged on Wednesday.

“I can verify there was a report lodged in the capital after the statements were made.

“However investigations are being conducted by Bukit Aman,” he said

Zaid tweeted Tuesday that the Selangor Sultan should “be careful with his words”, in response to the Sultan’s remark that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s anger would “burn the whole country”.

“When some Rulers play politics; they must know the consequences. Don’t think there’s no price for partisanship,” the former Kota Baru MP had posted on Twitter.

In response, Sultan Sharafuddin told Zaid that he was indeed careful in issuing any statement, and asked the DAP member to read his statement carefully before speaking.