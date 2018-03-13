IGP satisfied with anti-IS efforts on social media

Earlier today, Masir said so far 800 Facebook accounts were blocked and 240 users arrested. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The police is satisfied with the Counter Messaging Centre (CMC)’s recent success in restricting Islamic State influence on cyberspace and its dedication in combating such threats on social media.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said this in response after Deputy Home Minister Datuk Masir Kujat told Parliament today that to date 3,871 Facebook accounts with suspicious links to terror groups were being monitored.

"It is a remarkable achievement since the centre went active recently.

"However it is still an ongoing effort, involving continuous monitoring by our officers and other government agencies to combat these ideologies on social media, be it locally or internationally," he said.

He said the threats are so far contained from spreading further, with newly created accounts monitored strictly with the CMC's assistance.

"We are also in the midst of implementing counter narratives aimed towards youngsters and students to weed out undesirable ideologies that do not fulfill the criteria of national security," he said.

Coordinating with the South-east Asia Regional Centre for Counter-Terrorism, the CMC is aimed at combating terrorism, extremism and radicalism on social media.

Earlier today, Masir said so far 800 Facebook accounts were blocked and 240 users arrested.

On Twitter, the police are monitoring 76 accounts, have blocked nine and arrested eight people.

On Instagram, the police are monitoring 72 accounts and have made one arrest.