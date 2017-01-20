IGP: Report lodged against MACC’s Bahri for alleged power abuse

The IGP was reported as saying today that the report was over alleged abuse of power while Bahri was still in office. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A police report was lodged against former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Special Operations Division director Datuk Bahri Mohamad Zain last year, the police confirmed today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was reported as saying that the report was over alleged abuse of power while Bahri was still in office, and that it was lodged in Kelantan.

“We received the report last year if I’m not mistaken,” Khalid was quoted as telling the media in portal The Star Online.

“The investigation has been carried out and we have handed over the investigation papers to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“As usual, we have to investigate as there is a report lodged and whatever findings we have will be handed over to the Attorney-General,” he added.

Bahri ended his service early on December 30, 2016, with the MACC denying that he opted for early retirement because he was disappointed over the investigation process of SRC International.

MACC added that Bahri had already “made an application to the government for early retirement six months ago” which was in accordance to the Public Service Department (PSD) rules.

The PSD rules stipulate that any government official opting for early retirement should put in an application at least six months before the retirement date.