IGP questions activist’s ‘investigation’ claim

Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to the police. — Picture courtesy of Twitter/ KBAB51KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar today questioned why a former Petaling Jaya city councillor chose to “investigate” a pastor’s disappearance himself instead of presenting the information to the police.

The Inspector-General of Police said Peter Chong had caused his family anxiety with his impromptu search for the missing Pastor Raymond Koh in Thailand, during which the former city councillor claimed to have also been “abducted”.

“If he really had information on the missing pastor, why didn’t he inform us?

“Why did he go there (southern Thailand) to look for the information by himself without telling anyone, including his family members, about it. Is he an investigator?” Khalid was quoted as saying by the Star Online news portal.

The IGP also said Chong did not inform local police of his alleged abduction in Thailand, but said investigators here will verify the claim.

Chong was reported missing by his family on April 5 and was initially thought to be the latest activist to have been abducted.

Shortly have his family’s report, however, Khalid revealed that authorities had evidence of Chong entering Thailand by bus.

Chong later told police he went to Thailand ostensibly to meet a person with information regarding Koh’s abduction, and claimed to have been kidnapped after.

He returned to Malaysia yesterday.

On February 13, Koh was abducted in broad daylight in Petaling Jaya and has remained missing since with no reports of ransom demands to his family.