IGP: Police will prohibit ‘Himpunan 355’ rally if law not followed

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz has said that the iconic square is off limits to the 'Himpunan 355' rally. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The police said today they will only allow PAS’ “Himpunan 355” rally if the Islamist party follows the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012.

National newswire Bernama quoted Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as saying that the rally organiser must get permission from the venue owner.

“If they follow all the conditions stipulated under the Peaceful Assembly Act, the police will facilitate it, but if they don’t follow the conditions, then we will forbid it,” he was quoted telling reporters after a function at Pulapol here.

PAS announced over the weekend that they were planning to organise a rally at Dataran Merdeka on February 18 in support of its proposed amendments to Act 355, or the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, that aim to expand the punitive powers of the Shariah courts.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz, however, has said that the iconic square was off limits to the “Himpunan 355” rally and told PAS to hold the demonstration at Stadium Titiwangsa instead.

In November last year, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang read his motion for the amended version of his private member’s Bill to amend Act 355, but he deferred it to the next time Parliament convenes this year.

The latest version of Hadi’s Bill aims to expand the punishments that Shariah courts can currently mete out from three years’ jail, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.