Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

IGP: Police will prohibit ‘Himpunan 355’ rally if law not followed

Monday January 9, 2017
03:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz has said that the iconic square is off limits to the 'Himpunan 355' rally. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz has said that the iconic square is off limits to the 'Himpunan 355' rally. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The police said today they will only allow PAS’ “Himpunan 355” rally if the Islamist party follows the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) 2012.

National newswire Bernama quoted Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar as saying that the rally organiser must get permission from the venue owner.

“If they follow all the conditions stipulated under the Peaceful Assembly Act, the police will facilitate it, but if they don’t follow the conditions, then we will forbid it,” he was quoted telling reporters after a function at Pulapol here.

PAS announced over the weekend that they were planning to organise a rally at Dataran Merdeka on February 18 in support of its proposed amendments to Act 355, or the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, that aim to expand the punitive powers of the Shariah courts.

Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Abd Aziz, however, has said that the iconic square was off limits to the “Himpunan 355” rally and told PAS to hold the demonstration at Stadium Titiwangsa instead.

In November last year, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang read his motion for the amended version of his private member’s Bill to amend Act 355, but he deferred it to the next time Parliament convenes this year.

The latest version of Hadi’s Bill aims to expand the punishments that Shariah courts can currently mete out from three years’ jail, six strokes of the cane and an RM5,000 fine to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline