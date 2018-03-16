Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

IGP: Paper on case of woman allegedly turned away from police station completed

Friday March 16, 2018
Tools

The IGP said the investigation paper had also been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor's office for further action. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa The IGP said the investigation paper had also been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor's office for further action. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Police have completed the investigation paper on the case of a woman who claimed she was denied entry at the Alam Damai police station in Cheras after being trailed by a car on Monday.

The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the investigation paper had also been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor’s office for further action.

“The three teenage boys, all aged 18 who were arrested over the incident have also been released on police bail.

“There might be a misunderstanding in the incident,” he told a press conference after presenting ranks to police senior officers here today.

Mohamad Fuzi was commenting a six-minute and 28-second video clip of a woman who claimed that the police did not allow her to enter the Alam Damai police station after her car was trailed by a car carrying three men. — Bernama

