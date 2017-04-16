Last updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 4:07 pm GMT+8

IGP: ‘Missing’ activist Peter Chong found

Sunday April 16, 2017
01:52 PM GMT+8

Peter Chong holds up his smartphone to show a photo of himself with missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah at a hotel in Sepang March 18, 2014. — Reuters picPeter Chong holds up his smartphone to show a photo of himself with missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah at a hotel in Sepang March 18, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Peter Chong has returned from Thailand, police said today after the activist disappeared 11 days ago.

“Syabas @PDRMsia Kuala Lumpur. 'Missing' Peter Chong is back from Pattaya, this afternoon,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar tweeted.

 

Khalid said last Wednesday that Chong, a former Petaling Jaya city councillor, had left for Thailand and was not abducted, theorising that Chong may have run away because of debt.

Chong’s family said they last saw him on April 5 at home, after he posted an ominous message on Facebook about being warned by a stranger to be careful as people were increasingly disappearing.

Chong disappeared after a Christian pastor, Raymond Koh, was abducted last February, sparking concern among the public as three other activists had gone missing since last November.

