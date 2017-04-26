IGP: Investigation into palm oil investment fraud completed

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said the police have completed the investigation into a crude palm oil investment fraud which led 248 people to incur losses of over RM31 million. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUANTAN, April 26 — The police have completed the investigation into a crude palm oil investment fraud which led 248 people to incur losses of over RM31 million.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said police had identified two more suspects, and the arrests and seizures were expected to be made in the near future.

“We have captured the main suspect and two others are being sought. More or less, we have identified who is involved. To me, this case has been solved,” he said during a press conference here today.

Khalid had earlier witnessed the handing over of duties of the Pahang police chief’s post from Datuk Seri Sharifuddin Ab Ghani, who retired, to Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman at the Pahang police headquarters here, today.

He also advised people who wished to join investment schemes to study them first before putting their money in.

On April 20, Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah confirmed the arrest of the main suspect in the investment scheme fraud at a restaurant in Penang.

The suspect, aged in his 50s was found to be using a fake Datuk title, while his 35-year-old son was arrested a few days earlier. Both were suspected of cheating 248 investors, by promising returns of up to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Khalid also confirmed that police had recorded a statement from former Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) member Peter Chong who claimed he was kidnapped in Thailand recently.

“The police are still waiting for a report from Thai authorities before making any recommendations to the Attorney General,” he said, declining to make any conclusions until the investigation was completed.

The disappearance of Chong, who is also an assistant to Subang MP R.Sivarasa had gone viral on social media before he arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on April 6. — Bernama