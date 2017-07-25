IGP: Human trafficking syndicate may be involved in Pastor Koh’s abduction

IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar was quoted a saying that police investigations following the detention of three syndicate members indicated that Pastor Raymond Koh might have been their victim. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― A human trafficking syndicate with links to groups in Southern Thailand may have been involved in the abduction of Pastor Raymond Koh, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said today.

The Star Online quoted the Inspector-General of Police as saying that police investigations following the detention of three syndicate members indicated that Koh might have been their victim.

“We believe this syndicate has links with groups in southern Thailand.

“We are working with our Thai counterparts to investigate further,” he reportedly said during a press conference earlier today.

Police have previously said that they found new information on the abduction of the Christian pastor during an operation against a smuggling syndicate last month.

Back then, Khalid said photographs believed to be of the missing pastor’s house and his two vehicles, among others, were recovered from the home of the suspect killed in a shootout in Kampung Wang Dalam, Kedah, on June 17.

Koh was abducted four months ago in broad daylight on a public road in Petaling Jaya on February 13 by a group of masked people, with his kidnapping captured by surveillance cameras.

The Christian pastor’s abduction came after the disappearances of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife Ruth, and social activist Amri Che Mat.

A coalition of NGOs called Citizen Action Group On Enforced Disappearance has claimed that the disappearances of the four were abductions by state agents, an assertion mainly based on the lack of ransom demands. The Home Ministry has denied political interference in any of the four cases.